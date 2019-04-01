Warning: This story contains graphic details that many people may find disturbing.

A Multnomah County man is accused of animal abuse and hit-and-run after he purposely ran over and killed a dog that was pinned under his car, court documents said.

Ned Robert Dobner appeared in court Thursday to face charges for the Nov. 3, 2018 incident.

According to court documents, a man was walking his dog when it slipped out of its collar and ran into a street, where it was struck by Dobner’s car. Dobner stopped and the dog’s owner ran up to the car, frantically banging on the window and begging Dobner not to move the vehicle.

“He could hear his dog and was sure his dog was still alive as he was trying to pull his dog from under the car,” the case's charging document said.

At that moment, Dobner looked directly at the dog owner and accelerated, running over the dog’s head, according to court documents.

The dog’s owner told police he is now suffering from post traumatic stress disorder after what happened.

Dobner is charged with first- and second-degree animal abuse, failure to perform the duties of a driver and recklessly endangering another person. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 25.