Man charged with 190 counts in Portland child sex abuse case

John Damron III, 34, allegedly used social media apps to target more than half a dozen teens between the ages of 14 and 17.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man accused of sexually abusing several children he targeted through social media apps, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

John Damron III, 34, allegedly used these apps to target more than half a dozen teens between the ages of 14 and 17. He would pay them for sexually explicit photos and lure them to his Northeast Portland home to engage in sexual activity, the district attorney's office said in a news release. He's also accused of threatening to post some of the explicit photos online.

Authorities said the suspect was aware the teens were underage.

Damron was arrested Wednesday and charged with 190 counts of various crimes related to the case, including using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, purchasing sex with a minor, luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, third-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sodomy, among others.

Police believe there are multiple victims who have not yet been identified.

The district attorney's office said this is a complex case and the investigation is still ongoing.

No further details have been released.