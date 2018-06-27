SEATTLE (AP) - A man arrested in connection with the killing of a SeaTac motel clerk has been charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.



The Seattle Times reports 25-year-old Dayevion Royalston was charged this week in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Brent Arancio at America's Best Value Inn.



Charging documents say Royalston was with his girlfriend when they entered the motel June 15, asked for a room and were told none were available.



Documents say Royalston returned alone, pulled a gun and lunged at Arancio while demanding money. Charges say Arancio jumped the counter, tried to wrestle the gun away and was shot.



Documents say Arancio was found bleeding on the floor and that he died later at a Seattle hospital.



Royalston was arrested in Ohio, where he remains in jail.



It is unknown if he has obtained an attorney.



