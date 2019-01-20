TIGARD, Ore — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at an apartment in Tigard on Saturday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire in the 11000 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. It began at around 3:45 p.m. and was extinguished at 4:05 p.m., TVF&R said. The fire was contained to one unit at the St. James Apartment complex.

The injured person suffered severe burns and was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown as of Saturday night.

An unconscious dog was also rescued from the apartment. The dog's condition was unknown as of Saturday night, as well.

Three additional residents were displaced as a result of the fire.