PORTLAND, Ore. — A 36-year-old man faces a lengthy list of charges after he allegedly forced his way into a woman’s Pearl District apartment, strangled her and tried to rape her, court documents said.

Jason Ray Stewart was indicted on 28 counts for the Jan. 6 attack and another attack in which he allegedly tried to kidnap and rape a different woman, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

According to court records, on Jan. 6 the victim was outside her apartment building smoking a cigarette. Stewart allegedly forced his way into the building when she opened the door to go back inside.

As Stewart pushed the woman into a wall and tried to kiss her, she cried out for help and another resident of the building tried to break the two of them up, court documents said. Stewart stepped back and said, “You know me. This is my wife.”

The woman yelled that she didn’t know Stewart and went upstairs to her apartment, but Stewart followed her, court records said. He tried to push his way into her apartment and then grabbed her, pulled her into the hallway and held her down on the ground.

As the woman yelled for help, her neighbor came out of his apartment with a baseball bat and chased Stewart out of the building.

Officers found Stewart down the street and took him into custody.

On. Jan. 14, Stewart was indicted on the following charges:

Burglary (1st degree) – 12 counts

Sexual abuse (1st degree) – 2 counts

Attempted sexual abuse (1st degree)

Attempted rape (1st degree) – 2 counts

Strangulation – 2 counts

Kidnapping (1st degree)

Attempted kidnapping (1st degree)

Coercion – 2 counts

Assault (4th degree)

Menacing – 2 counts

Harassment – 2 counts

Stewart’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 25.