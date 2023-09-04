Man arrested for attempting to use victim's bank card after purse-snatching spree in Portland

Abdirizak Bashir Hussein, 22, attempted to rob multiple victims and is suspected of additional unreported purse-snatching incidents in the Portland area.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A man accused of stealing multiple purses and attempted to use a victim's bank card was arrested in Washington after fleeing from the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sherriff's Office and Oregon State Police.

22-year-old Abdirizak Bashir Hussein was arrested on Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

An officer responded to reports of a robbery at Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Custer Street near a Fred Meyer in Portland. When the officer arrived, a victim reported that a man in a white sedan took her purse at a bus stop.

While the officer responded to the first report, a second victim approached the officer who also said a man who witnesses associated with a white sedan attempted to snatch her purse as she left a grocery store in the area. She was able to restrain the suspect from taking off with her purse but fell and injured herself as a result, according to officials.

The husband of the second victim was not aware of the incident as he drove towards the area to pick his wife up. He witnessed someone getting out of a white sedan and approach a lady in the parking lot and later learned what happened to his wife. Officials believe there is at least one other victim based on his observations.

One of the victims received an alert that someone tried to utilize their bank card, while officers were assisting them and the other victims. Officers were able to track down the suspect's car and try to stop them from further using the victim's card.

The suspect did not cooperate with officers and led them on a police chase. The suspect tossed a purse from the car during the pursuit, which officers were able to return the purse along with it's contents to the first victim, according to PPB.

The suspect led officers into Washington where other law enforcement agencies were waiting and helped stop the suspect. He was taken into custody near Interstate 205 and Highway 14.

According to PPB, there are currently no charges in Oregon but the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office will further establish charges as part of the extradition process. Hussein is likely to face multiple counts of robbery, reckless driving, attempting to flee a police officer and attempted theft.