Witnesses lead Portland Police to suspect with semi-automatic pistol hiding in bushes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers arrested a man who was allegedly shooting a gun in the 3300 block of SW Spring Garden Street.
PPB said in a release that it responded to a shots fired call on SW Spring Garden Street at 2:52 p.m. Witnesses in the area told police that the suspect may have been shooting at a car and that he and the car he may have been shooting at were no longer in the area.
Following tips from witnesses, PPB officers went to a secondary area where more shots may have been fired. Police located the suspect hiding in the bushes, thanks to more tips from community members.
Police took Eric Presley, 39, into custody and found him in the possession of a black semi-automatic pistol with a green laser attached to it. A loaded high-capacity magazine was found nearby. Presley was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful discharge of a weapon.