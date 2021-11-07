Witnesses lead Portland Police to suspect with semi-automatic pistol hiding in bushes

PPB said in a release that it responded to a shots fired call on SW Spring Garden Street at 2:52 p.m. Witnesses in the area told police that the suspect may have been shooting at a car and that he and the car he may have been shooting at were no longer in the area.



Following tips from witnesses, PPB officers went to a secondary area where more shots may have been fired. Police located the suspect hiding in the bushes, thanks to more tips from community members.