Man arrested in October deadly shooting in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Friday morning, police arrested a man wanted in a deadly October shooting in Southeast Portland.
Dario Papa-Vicente, 23, is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Noah Terry near Southeast 48th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on Oct. 24.
Terry was taken to a hospital in a private car but did not survive.
The state medical examiner's office determined Terry died of a gunshot wound.
Papa-Vicente is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center.
No details about the arrest or the motive of the killing were released.
Portland has seen an uptick in homicides in 2020 compared to previous years. There have been at least 51 killings since the start of the year, including 38 that involved a gun.