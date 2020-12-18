Man arrested in October deadly shooting in Southeast Portland

Dario Papa-Vicente, 23, was arrested early Friday morning on a warrant for the killing of 22-year-old Noah Terry.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Friday morning, police arrested a man wanted in a deadly October shooting in Southeast Portland.

Dario Papa-Vicente, 23, is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Noah Terry near Southeast 48th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on Oct. 24.

Terry was taken to a hospital in a private car but did not survive.

The state medical examiner's office determined Terry died of a gunshot wound.

Papa-Vicente is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

No details about the arrest or the motive of the killing were released.