Man arrested in Eugene for 2019 homicide in Northeast Portland

Tyreik Credit, 24, was booked into jail on a warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in the Irvington neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — US Marshals arrested a man on Friday for the 2019 shooting death of 48-year-old Thomas Osborn in Northeast Portland's Irvington neighborhood, according to Portland police.

Police said Tyreik Credit, 24, allegedly shot Osborn on Nov. 2, 2019, as the victim was sitting in his car on Northeast 19th and Broadway.

Osborn was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Through their investigation, Portland police identified Credit as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Friday, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Credit in Eugene. He was booked at the Lane County jail on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with a witness.