LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Lake Oswego police detectives on Monday arrested a man who they said murdered his wife in their home last month.

Michael Winchester, 52, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on one count of murder.

His wife, 50-year-old Heidi Winchester, was found dead on Jan. 30. Authorities were called to Bass Lane and River Run Drive shortly after 4 p.m. for a medical emergency.

The Lake Oswego Review reports that Heidi Winchester's body was found face down on the bedroom floor, covered in blood. The bed and floor also had a substantial amount of blood.

Police said Michael Winchester was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

Investigators recovered a weapon in the home and said it was not a gun.

The couple has two teenage boys who were not home at the time of the incident, but one of them did make the 911 call, police said. The teens are now with family.