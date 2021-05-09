Man arrested for string of arsons

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with several fires that stretched from NE 99th Avenue/Pacific Street to SE 82nd Avenue/Taylor Street in Portland.



Trevor MacDonald was arrested while officials were enroute to a vehicle fire related to the string of arsons. He was recognized by a Portland Fire & Rescue arson investigator. He has been charged with one count of arson 1 and three counts of arson 2, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.



One of the fires was at Point S Tire and was escalated to a 2-alarm fire which brought in more units to help extinguish it. Portland Fire & Rescue was assisted in finding MacDonald by the Portland Police Bureau, the public and security camera footage.