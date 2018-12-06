PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a man Monday night who is accused of firing multiple shots at the Tik Tok restaurant and bar in Southeast Portland earlier this month.

The suspect, 32-year-old Joshua Flores, was taken into custody at the Barden Apartments at 14021 Southeast Stark Street in Portland. He's being held at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder and first-degree attempted assault.

Officers responded at 9:54 p.m. on June 11 to multiple callers saying someone had fired numerous shots into the restaurant. Nobody was injured, but officers found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot of the restaurant, including several bullet strikes at the location.

Police believe Flores threatened a person inside the restaurant and then fired a gun multiple times.

The Portland Police Bureau's Detective Division's Assault Detail will continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the suspect can contact Detective Tony Harris at 503-823-0768 or tony.harris@portlandoregon.gov.

