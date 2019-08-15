PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested the man suspected of placing two Molotov cocktails in the yards' of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Jesse Bennett, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device and two counts of possession of a destructive device.

On Tuesday, Portland police began investigating what they believed may be a bias crime. Molotov cocktails were placed in the yards of two separate homes in the 3900 block of Southeast 104th Ave.

One of the victims received text messages that indicated the reason for the explosive device was due to their sexual orientation.

Portland police confirmed this is one of the texts received by the victims of a bias crime in Southeast Portland.

Courtesy

"We recognize that these incidents can generate fear in our community," said Chief Danielle Outlaw. "These cases are taken seriously and I am proud of Detective Meredith Hopper's resolve and swift apprehension of the suspect."



