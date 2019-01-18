PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting at a Northeast Portland home Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested 64-year-old Reza Chehrazi Mardani on charges of murder, attempted aggravated murder and unlawful use of weapon.

Portland police responded to a report of gunfire in the 5300 block of Northeast 74th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Officers found a 62-year-old man dead and a 63-year-old woman with traumatic injuries. The injured woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The woman's dog was also killed in the shooting, police said.

Police said all of the individuals in the shooting knew each other.