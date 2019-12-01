ALOHA, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened at a mobile home in Aloha on Friday.

Deputies responded shortly after 5:16 p.m. to the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park in the 6900 block of Southwest 195th Avenue.

A woman had reported coming home and found two unresponsive bodies, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the home, The sheriff's office said.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Additional information along with the names of the deceased will be released at a later date, authorities said.

Investigators don't believe there is any immediate danger to the public.