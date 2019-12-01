ALOHA, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened at a mobile home in Aloha on Friday.

Deputies responded shortly after 5:16 p.m. to the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park in the 6900 block of Southwest 195th Avenue. 

A woman had reported coming home and found two unresponsive bodies, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the home, The sheriff's office said.

Homicide investigation underway at the Pine Ridge Mobile Park in Aloha
Washington County Sheriff's Office

Additional information along with the names of the deceased will be released at a later date, authorities said.

Investigators don't believe there is any immediate danger to the public. 