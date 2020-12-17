Man accused of stealing nearly 70 rent checks from Portland-area apartments

Police caught the 34-year-old suspect sleeping in a stolen Ford Explorer outside a Beaverton apartment complex.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Portland man is suspected of stealing nearly 70 rent checks from several apartment buildings in the cities of Beaverton, Portland and Vancouver.

Beaverton police arrested 34-year-old Gabriel Vogel on Dec. 5 after finding him asleep in the driver's seat of a stolen Ford Explorer in front of the manager's office at the Hunters Run Apartments at 16201 NW Schendel Ave., police said in a press release Tuesday.

Inside the SUV, police found a tool set, night vision binoculars and a "self-made burglary device," the release said.

Vogel is alleged to have stolen tenants' rent checks by fishing them out from drop boxes at 10 different apartment complexes. The checks were recovered by police.

Vogel was booked at the Washington County Jail on charges of aggravated identity theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of heroin and methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools and mail theft.

Police said they've contacted all apartment complexes known to have been targeted.