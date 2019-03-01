Jeremiah Johnston, who is accused of killing and dismembering an Aloha woman last year, is now accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill a witness for the prosecution.

Johnson was arrested about a year ago after 28-year-old Sara Zghoul's body was found in a trunk near SW Sarala and Hargis Road.

The families of both Zghoul and Johnston lived about half a mile apart in Aloha. The relationship between the two has not been revealed, and Johnston has been behind bars since January 2018.

Washington County court documents now reveal Johnston is accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill a witness for the prosecutor.

He's facing new charges including attempted aggravated murder, criminal conspiracy of a felony and solicitation, on top of kidnapping, murder and aggravated murder charges he was already facing in connection with Zghoul's death.

Zghoul, a young mother, worked as a model and actress.

Johnston has been convicted for multiple drug offenses in the Portland area since 2014, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports.

