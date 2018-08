GRESHAM, Ore. — A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Gresham on Wednesday night.

According to police, Nghi Vu of Gresham was struck on Southeast 182nd Avenue, near 3rd Street, around 9:45 p.m.

Vu died at the scene.

The driver stayed and cooperated with police. No charges have been filed.

Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Gresham police.

