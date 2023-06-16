2020 downtown Seattle mass shooting suspect sentenced

William Tolliver pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

SEATTLE — A man involved in a 2020 mass shooting in downtown Seattle was sentenced Friday.

William Tolliver was involved in a shootout that left one person dead and injured seven others in Seattle on Jan. 22, 2020.

Tolliver was sentenced to 48 months for second-degree manslaughter and 16 months for third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He will serve his term concurrently. Tolliver must also serve 18 months in community custody.

A judge also imposed a $500 victim penalty assessment and restitution that will be determined at a later time. Tolliver must also register as a firearm offender.

Tolliver pleaded guilty to amended charges on June 2.

"Mr. Tolliver was initially charged with murder," the King County Prosecutor's Office wrote in a statement. "In any case, there is never a guarantee of what will happen at a trial. This guilty plea considers the evidence and provides some measure of accountability."

The shooting along Third Avenue and Pine Street occurred after a Facebook post was made in which a friend of Tolliver’s was named and insulted.

Three gunmen opened fire, shooting at least 24 rounds in six seconds.

Bystanders on the busy street were hit, including a nine-year-old boy shot in the femur and 50-year-old Tanya Jackson who was killed. Doctors repaired the boy's leg and he is still recovering.

One of the other alleged gunmen, Marquise Tolbert, was found not guilty of murder and first-degree assault back in September.

The third suspected gunman, Jamel Linonell Jackson, was sentenced to 16 months on Aug. 19, 2021.

All three men had criminal records. Tolliver and Tolbert had a combined 65 arrests.