Major union calls for air conditioning at large public apartment buildings

Unger said it is common sense that central air conditioning should be added now.



“Making sure the housing and the buildings that we are doing for our most vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities, that it has air conditioning is, I think really important,” she said.



Michael Buonocore, the executive director of Home Forward, said the agency will not install central air in any of the buildings. KGW asked him to explain the reason for that.



“It’s an important question and it harkens to my earlier answer about the exercise we have to go through in terms of figuring out, you know, all of the possible disaster scenarios that we have to prepare for and what investment is required to do that,” he said.



Buonocore said Home Forward is retrofitting its buildings to withstand earthquakes and suggested there simply is not enough money for something like central air.



“This really reflects the degree to which we prioritize making these investments in our own citizens as a country. And we need to do better,” he said.



Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran is an emergency room doctor and knows better than most the danger that 109-degree apartment posed.



“Absolutely. That is, that is horrifying. And that is exactly the kind of situation we need to be able to identify and prevent where we can,” she said.



Meieran said she is not yet ready to call for air conditioning in housing like Northwest Tower.



“While we look at more of these events there is absolutely, will be a need I think for more air conditioning units, both wall units and central air. But what’s really important is to take a step back and analyze where that would be the most appropriate and effective response,” she said.



Meieran waiting for a county report that will look at what went right and what went wrong during the deadliest heat wave in Oregon history.