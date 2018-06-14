PORTLAND, Ore. -- A major repaving project will shut down lanes of traffic on Interstate 5 from the Moda Center ramps to the Interstate bridge starting 8 p.m. Thursday.

The work will last all summer.

Go to the ODOT page on the paving projects

Lanes will be closed on the six mile stretch Sundays through Thursdays 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

This highway hasn't been repaved in 15 years.

ODOT will also be repaving on and off ramps and improving sidewalks. Crews will also put up better signs and replace median barriers.

And on four weekends this summer I-5 will close from the Marquam to the Fremont bridges. Southbound lanes will close for two weekends in July, northbound lanes close for two weekends after that. The detour is I-405.

© 2018 KGW