A 41-year-old man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles on I-5 near Federal Way overnight Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol said a Lyft driver picked up the wrong passenger from a bar in Tacoma sometime before the crash happened around 3 a.m.

The passenger reportedly became "unruly" and took off his clothes before the Lyft driver pulled over on I-5 near SR18.

The passenger exited the vehicle and was struck by another vehicle traveling northbound before a third vehicle also struck him, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The roadway was blocked for around three and a half hours while emergency crews worked at the scene.

No other details were shared by the Washington State Patrol.