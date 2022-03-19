FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on Pierce County road fatalities originally aired February 21, 2022.
A 41-year-old man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles on I-5 near Federal Way overnight Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Washington State Patrol said a Lyft driver picked up the wrong passenger from a bar in Tacoma sometime before the crash happened around 3 a.m.
The passenger reportedly became "unruly" and took off his clothes before the Lyft driver pulled over on I-5 near SR18.
The passenger exited the vehicle and was struck by another vehicle traveling northbound before a third vehicle also struck him, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The roadway was blocked for around three and a half hours while emergency crews worked at the scene.
No other details were shared by the Washington State Patrol.
