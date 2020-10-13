Northeast Portland woman spreads message of love after receiving letter laced with racial slurs

Kamelah Adams received hate mail in July and is now spreading love.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Spooky inflatables are not the only things decorating yards in Northeast Portland's Irvington neighborhood. You will find plenty of special yard signs, as well.

"I can't even explain the feeling," said Kamelah Adams. "I feel so loved."

Adams is the inspiration behind the signs that show a fist in the middle of a heart. The message is simple - love over hate. "I think people need this message," she said.

Perhaps nobody knows the significance of the message more than Adams. Over the summer, after showing up on television in support of Black lives, Adams received a letter in the mail. It was laced with a half-dozen racial slurs. The sender even threatened to murder Adams and her daughter with an AR-15. It was terrifying and eye-opening at the same time.

"There was so much love pouring in for me and my family," said Adams. "I received love letters and letters of support from everyone in the community and family members."

Adams quickly learned that love triumphs over hate. She and her friends dreamed up the 'love over hate' motto and the yard signs neighbors are eager to put up in their yards.

"I think people are really hungry for something positive and something that's just not angry," said Ana Echeverria. "Something that speaks to the need for community, the need for loving each other."

Adams could not agree more.

"My family and I are doing a lot better thanks to family members, friends and community members," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to go through what we went through without the community surrounding me."