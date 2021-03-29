x
Louisville beats Oregon 60-42, heads to women's Elite Eight

The Cardinals will face top seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.
Credit: AP
Oregon forward Nyara Sabally (1) is helped off of the court by head coach Kelly Graves, right, after she was injured during the second half of a college basketball game against the Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — Dana Evans scored 29 points and No. 2 seed Louisville advanced to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament with a 60-42 win over sixth-seeded Oregon. The Cardinals will face top seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.

Louisville continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter. Evans provided the offense. Nyara Sabally led the Ducks with 14 points but left the game late in the third quarter with a left ankle injury.

Oregon Ducks Women's basketball loses to Louisville

AP
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game against Oregon in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

