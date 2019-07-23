PORTLAND, Ore. — A lost pug named Lady who was found by good Samaritans in May but never brought to Washington County Animal Services has been reunited with her owners.

Lady slipped out of an open door on May 18 in the Bethany area of Beaverton. Two people found her and brought her to the Oregon Humane Society.

The 5-year-old pug was checked for a microchip, but the information was outdated, according to OHS spokesperson Laura Klink.

The two people who found Lady were directed to bring her to Washington County Animal Services because the dog was a designated as a stray.

Instead, Klink said, the two people who found Lady gave her to another couple who didn’t know Lady’s owners were looking for her.

That all changed Tuesday when Lady and her owners were reunited. Klink said the many people who spread the word about Lady's owners looking for their dog led to the pug's safe return.

Local animal shelters are reminding pet owners to make sure their animals are licensed and microchipped.