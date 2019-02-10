RHODODENDRON, Ore. — Search and rescue teams are looking for two lost hikers along the Paradise Park Trail near Mount Hood.

Anna Jung, 71, and Suki Jung, 71, have not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

The two were part of a group of six hikers who set out on the Paradise Park Trail. The other four hikers returned to their cars around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed Anna and Suki Jung were missing, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Paradise Park Trail is located near Kiwanis Camp Road near Rhodendron. The rural area is challenging to search, deputies say, because it is made of up of steep terrain, dense forest and several trailheads.

Several search and rescue agencies including Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 877, Mountain Wave, Portland Mountain Rescue, North Oregon Regional Search and Rescue have joined the search.

