TROUTDALE, Ore. — AMR lifeguards at Glenn Otto Park have a three word message for anyone playing in the rivers and wearing flip flops on their feet: “let it go.”

The message comes after a surprising spike in the number of people needing rescue after they swim to grab their flip flops as they float down river.

The reason so many people wear flip flops and other things on their feet at Glenn Otto Park involves the bottom of the Sandy River, which is only sandy on the shoreline.

Like any river, the bottom is covered with rocks, some sharp, all hard to walk on.

When flip flops come off, many people get in trouble trying to catch them.

“They started about here, so it was a good 30-feet when all was said and done,” said Justine Kilsby, river rescue coordinator for AMR.

Kilsby is talking about a flip flop rescue last week involving an 11-year-old who could not swim.

“In fact, the day I worked, we had 7 incidents. We had to pull out 7 people for flip flops,” she said. Five of those people who needed rescue were adults.

The AMR life guards saved them of course--that’s what they do really well.

Eilen Atienza visited the park Thursday with her kids. They wore flip flops and were surprised to hear about the risk.

“I think they maybe shouldn't go in—in the flip flops then. Or if they do, then we can buy a new pair,” she said.

It’s exactly what the lifeguards hoped to hear and are spreading the word to everyone.

“Always be careful, wear that life jacket and sometimes it’s better to just let it go,” said Kilsby.

Let it go, there’s a concept that could save your life.

