LONGVIEW, Wash. — Teachers in Longview entered into their second day on strike, as school remained closed over a contract dispute.

Both the teacher’s union and district were back at the bargaining table Thursday with a state mediator, trying to hammer out a deal. As with other districts with teachers on strike, most of the impasse is over salary increases.

In Longview teachers want an 11 percent increase, and say the district can afford it using state funding. Monticello Middle School teacher Kamber Johnson has taught in the district for 18 years, and wants to get back into the classroom with students for her 19th. She’s asking the district to compromise.

“We’re just asking for half of what the state said is supposed to be allocated to teacher salaries and we think that’s fair,” said Johnson, as she led efforts at one picket line.

The district has a different perspective on compensation, saying it is putting almost all of $6 million in state funding for staff salaries. District leaders said it is offering a 6.9 percent increase on average, after an 8 percent increase given last year.

“We appreciate the work that our teachers do and they’re dedicated to their kids and I appreciate all the work that they’ve done,” said Longview superintendent Dan Zorn. “And we feel as a district that what we have on the table honors that.”

Longview’s situation is complicated by other school employees now also on strike. Workers from two other unions, from school secretaries to bus drivers, are on the picket lines, in solidarity with teachers, but also because of their own contract disputes.

