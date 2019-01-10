LONGVIEW, Wash. — Note: We will stream the memorial in the video player above starting around 1 p.m.

A 20-year Cowlitz County fire veteran will be honored with a procession and memorial in Longview on Tuesday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Mike Zainfeld died of suicide on Sept. 19.

Zainfeld was battling a job-related injury caused by occupational stress. He was on medical leave and not on duty at the time of his death. Fire personnel said they consider Zainfeld's death a line of duty event. They plan to honor him and his service, as well as take care of his family.

He was Battalion Chief of the Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, a fire department in Cowlitz County. He also spent five years as a volunteer.

Tuesday’s procession will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s Station 21 and continue to Newlife Fellowship Church.

Procession Route:

Start at Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Station 21, 701 Vine Street, Kelso WA

to Grade Street

over the Cowlitz Way Bridge

onto Ocean Beach Highway

right onto 42nd Avenue

to Newlife Fellowship Church, 2441 42nd Avenue, Longview WA

A map of the procession route.

Cowlitz Fire

A memorial service will begin at Newlife Fellowship Church at 1 p.m. The service is open to the public.

Zainfeld leaves behind two teenage sons and a wife. Anyone who would like to help the Zainfeld family with funeral expenses may make a donation at US Bank under the Battalion Chief Zainfeld Memorial account.

Cowlitz Fire 2

Resources

Help is available for community members struggling from a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts. Suicide is preventable.

The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.

If you or someone you know needs help with suicidal thoughts or is otherwise in an immediate mental health crisis, please visit Cascadia or call 503-963-2575. Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare has an urgent walk-in clinic, open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 7 days a week. Payment is not necessary.

Lines for Life is also available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Information about the Portland Police Bureau's Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) and additional resources can be found by visiting http://portlandoregon.gov/police/bhu

