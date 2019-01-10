LONGVIEW, Wash. — Note: We will stream the memorial in the video player above starting around 1 p.m.
A 20-year Cowlitz County fire veteran will be honored with a procession and memorial in Longview on Tuesday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Mike Zainfeld died of suicide on Sept. 19.
Zainfeld was battling a job-related injury caused by occupational stress. He was on medical leave and not on duty at the time of his death. Fire personnel said they consider Zainfeld's death a line of duty event. They plan to honor him and his service, as well as take care of his family.
He was Battalion Chief of the Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, a fire department in Cowlitz County. He also spent five years as a volunteer.
Tuesday’s procession will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s Station 21 and continue to Newlife Fellowship Church.
Procession Route:
- Start at Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Station 21, 701 Vine Street, Kelso WA
- to Grade Street
- over the Cowlitz Way Bridge
- onto Ocean Beach Highway
- right onto 42nd Avenue
- to Newlife Fellowship Church, 2441 42nd Avenue, Longview WA
A memorial service will begin at Newlife Fellowship Church at 1 p.m. The service is open to the public.
Zainfeld leaves behind two teenage sons and a wife. Anyone who would like to help the Zainfeld family with funeral expenses may make a donation at US Bank under the Battalion Chief Zainfeld Memorial account.
Resources
Help is available for community members struggling from a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts. Suicide is preventable.
The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.
If you or someone you know needs help with suicidal thoughts or is otherwise in an immediate mental health crisis, please visit Cascadia or call 503-963-2575. Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare has an urgent walk-in clinic, open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 7 days a week. Payment is not necessary.
Lines for Life is also available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Information about the Portland Police Bureau's Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) and additional resources can be found by visiting http://portlandoregon.gov/police/bhu
