PORTLAND, Ore. -- A long-time instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland was shot and killed inside the school on Saturday morning, police said.

On Sunday, police confirmed the victim was 63-year-old Daniel Brophy, who lived in Beaverton, and was a chef and instructor at the school.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and are still searching for a suspect.

Daniel Brophy (photo: linkedin.com)

Police were called at 8:30 a.m. to the shooting at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street.

Officers at the scene learned that students and others arriving for morning courses found Brophy injured inside the building. They attempted to save his life but he died shorty after police arrived.

Police said Brophy had reason to be in the school before it opened.

Woman with a Oregon Culinary Institute uniform is crying, says the shooting victim “had reason to be in the school”.



I asked if that meant they were a student or staff member.



She said yes but wouldn’t specify.



No arrests. No description of a shooter. pic.twitter.com/r3iyrLYcem — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) June 2, 2018

Officers searched the building to ensure there were no other victims. No suspects were located and there is no suspect description.

"Investigators will work from the scene backwards," said Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson on Saturday. "What time did he arrive? What time did he leave home? When did they lock up last night? All the things to sort of narrow down that time frame."

The Oregon Culinary Institute was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Darren Posey at 503-823-0403 or contact him via email at darren.posey@portlandoregon.gov.

© 2018 KGW