SALEM, Ore. — A train carrying logs derailed just north of downtown Salem Tuesday night, closing several roads.

By Wednesday morning, all roads were open except for Front Street from Norway Street NE to D Street NE.

Salem police spokesman Lt. Treven Upkes said railroad crews planned to start removing the derailed loads at 7 a.m.

About 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, a northbound train derailed near Front and Hood streets NE. No hazardous materials were on board.

Front Street NE, Commercial Street NE, Liberty Street NE and Broadway Street NE were closed as a result.

Police asked people to avoid the areas where the train came to a stop, as the loads could have shifted and injured bystanders.

In the hours after the derailment, crews were able to decouple the derailed cars from the rest of the train.

A train from Albany will couple with the cars remaining on the track and transport them south.

Crews will bring in a truck to unload the logs from the six remaining derailed cars and finish clearing the tracks.

There were no injuries reported. It is still unclear why the train derailed.

