Lofty lounge: Portland bar named one of 50 best in North America

PORTLAND, Ore — A pioneering Portland cocktail bar is now ranked in the top 50 best bars in all of North America.

Teardrop Lounge, an intimate and chic spot at 1015 N.W. Everett St., ranked No. 48 in North America’s 50 Best Bars competition. The new ranking features bars from across the North American continent, including the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Teardrop opened in 2007 and has since won dozens of local, national and international awards. Food and Wine Magazine ranked it in its 2018 50 best bars and restaurants and Esquire named it in its 18 best bars in America in 2016.

Teardrop was the only Portland bar named in the awards, and the closest ranked bars were Keefe Bar in Vancouver, British Columbia, at No. 25 and ABV in San Francisco at No. 39.

The rankings were chosen by more than 220 anonymous continental bar industry experts who were then divided into panels based on eight regions. Judges then cast votes for the bars in their region simply based upon where they had the “best experience” in the last 18 months.

Teardrop opened Crybaby in July 2021, a room where patrons who were not yet ready to go back to pre-Covid practices will still be able to enjoy Covid precautions such as reservation-only service, spaced-out seating and providing proof of vaccination upon entry. It was also among the first bars and restaurants in the city to require proof of vaccination.