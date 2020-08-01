PORTLAND, Ore. — The Brassworks Gallery in southeast Portland is full of emotion. "Each artist has taken time to express the pain, the healing, everything they've gone through," said the gallery's curator, Robin Weirich.

"It's like my meditation, my release," said Marine Corps veteran Christian Gabriel. "It kind of gets me out of my head."

Once fighting for our country in Iraq, he now fights post traumatic stress with a paintbrush. "When I couldn't sleep at night, I started painting and writing."

This month his work, and that of other veterans, covers the walls at Brassworks Gallery. Their stories told on cards by each of the more than 40 pieces.

Christian teaches art to other veterans and worked with Robin to put together the show they call Acrylic Warfare.

"We have a lot of people here showing their work in the community for the first time," she said.

The show will raise much needed money for Do Good Multnomah – 25 percent of the show's sales will help the organization give emergency shelter to veterans.

"They signed up to fight and after they get out they're still fighting. It's up to us to pick up the fight," said Jonny Fisher, development manager with Do Good Multnomah.

In picking up his paintbrush, Christian became part of that fight, and messages from comrades who see his work inspire him to keep creating.

"They tell me how much of a difference I make. That confirms that I'm on the right path," Christian said.

"It's just absolutely fantastic."

