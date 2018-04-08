MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A local business is trying to send a positive message by holding a charitable fundraiser at the same time as a political protest.

The Wichita Town Pub in Milwaukie planned to hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser and school supply drive to benefit the Wichita Center for Family & Community. It will be around the same time as a rally at Waterfront Park, planned and supported by several far right groups, including the Proud Boys.

“It seems like everything now is negative like, ‘I hate this or I hate that,’” said pub manager, Mike Lee. “If you don't like something, do something positive in the other direction.”

Lee said a week ago, about 30 people from the Proud Boys group came into his pub.

“They were making some of our customers uncomfortable, so I asked them to leave,” said Lee.

Lee said that kicked up online backlash from the group and bad reviews for the pub. That's when a customer suggested holding the fundraiser.

“Just to create a positive environment,” said Lee. “Show them that this place is strong and your negative reviews can't bring us down.”

The fundraiser was scheduled for Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Wichita Town Pub at 6106 SE King Rd. in Milwaukie. Visitors must 21 years or older.

