PORTLAND, Ore. -- Korean-Americans in the Northwest have been watching President Trump and Kim Jong Un's summit closely. Many have hoped to be able to go back someday and visit family in the North. Others are upset that the human rights abuses the country is known for weren't part of the signed deal. But aside from that, it was fascinating to watch, they said.

"I think they were apprehensive about meeting because they were verbally sparing and calling each other names not that long ago," says Jenny Kim, the spokesperson for the Korean Society of Oregon, which strengthens connections through heritage events.

Like many in her Korean-American community, Kim has been watching the coverage. Seeing a brutal dictator in quite a different setting.

"He seemed so relaxed, that he wasn't nervous at all, was kind of interesting to me," she said of Kim Jong Un.

Kim says the Korean community here is disappointed that what was signed by the leaders is very basic and vague. And nothing was brought up about the starvation, labor camps, kidnapping and brainwashing that goes on in the North. In March of this year, the United Nations Human Rights Council released a scathing report based on interviews with civil society groups and government officials in South Korea and Japan, as well as defectors who fled North Korea in 2016 and 2017. It says, "The (North Korean) State's extensive penitentiary system and severe restrictions on all forms of free expression, movement and access to information, added to the poor access to basic needs, especially food, continue to nurture fear of the State and leave people at the mercy of unaccountable public officials."

A UN assessment in March 2017 concluded that 41 percent of North Korea's population is undernourished. The special rapporteur noted that much of the population relies on black market trade to provide alternative sources of food.

Kim explained the brainwashing that goes on in the North saying, "North Korea thinks that Kim Jong Un is god. Not in the sense that we think of God in the western world. They see him as an enlightened one who knows answers to everything in the universe and can't do anything wrong. They pretend to be this great nation and accepting international aid would mean they are accepting the fact they are failing at something," she said.

Kim hopes that if Trump continues to build a relationship with Kim Jong Un, the people can be helped.

"If I could really dream, I would say I would really like to see North and South Korea unite as one country, like East and West Germany did. It's the only divided country in the world, but I don't necessarily see that happening with Kim Jong Un in power and how he's controlling the people."



© 2018 KGW