PORTLAND, Ore — Iranians living in the United States, including Iranian students at Portland State University, are closely following developments in the Middle East.

The PSU students tell KGW it has been difficult to concentrate on their studies. Their thoughts are with their families back in their home country.

“They’re okay,” said one student who wanted to remain anonymous. “Nobody wants a war there.”

Most Iranians, he said, want peace.

“We’re the same people,” he said. “We’re looking to have a happy life.”

The ongoing tension in the Middle East makes that difficult.

“We have to do something in a different way,” said the Iranian student. “We must change our policy and approach to different cultures and nations.”

