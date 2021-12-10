A look at holiday shopping events happening around Portland this weekend

Need help shopping for the holidays? Many holiday marketplaces are back in person this year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The holiday season is well underway and some of the biggest local shopping events are back for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Here's a look at some of the holiday markets happening throughout December. Be sure to check on each event's COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art + Craft Market: Dec. 10-12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For the past 15 years, Crafty Wonderland has been a staple for shoppers in need of locally handmade gifts. The event will feature work by more than 200 artists at the Oregon Convention Center. This year, there will be timed entry and you'll need to purchase a $4 ticket to get in. Kids ages 5 and under can get in for free. You can buy tickets online and at the door, but some time slots may be sold out. Can't make it in person? No sweat! You can shop vendors online.



Click here for more info and tickets

Portland Bazaar: Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

After going online in 2020 because of the pandemic, the Portland Bazaar returns in person to showcase local makers, designers and artists. The event will be held at the Premier Gear & Machine Works building on Northwest 17th Avenue.

Portland Indigenous Marketplace: Dec. 11, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

You can purchase the perfect gift while supporting an indigenous artist or entrepreneur! The Portland Indigenous Marketplace will go virtual this weekend. Check the marketplace's Facebook page for updates.

My People's Market holiday edition: Dec. 12 and 19, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Support business owners of color through My People's Market, which is held at The Redd on Southeast Salmon Street. There's also a curbside pick-up option for shoppers who want to purchase gifts online.

MESO Holiday Market: Tuesdays - Saturdays through Dec. 24, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Check out a variety of small businesses at the MESO Holiday Market, organized by Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon. The market on Northeast Alberta Street will have a raffle you can enter for a chance to win gifts.

Silverton Christmas Market: Now through Jan. 8 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25), 5 - 9 p.m.