Vancouver chaplain to the homeless dies suddenly, leaving void at local ministry

Mark Roskam loved to engage and serve others, especially those most in need. People are remembering him as a compassionate servant.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man who spent the past decade serving the homeless died suddenly late last month. And people continue to grieve, but also celebrate the life of Mark Roskam. Roskam suffered a brain aneurysm on June 21, riding his bicycle on Hazel Dell Avenue, and died quickly at the scene.

We first met Mark Roskam last year in the Wheel Deals Bicycles he started ten years ago, to support Open House Ministries. Open House serves the homeless in Vancouver, with long-term housing and services. Mark was the chaplain there. Our story then was about a bike ride he and brother Mike were about to do in September: pedal 2,500 miles on Route 66, to raise money for the nonprofit.

Today our story is about Mark's sudden death on Father's Day.

We visited with the chaplain's wife Gini, their three daughters and Mark's brother. Mike Roskam. They described a man who was a merciful, compassionate, servant.

"I want people to know that above all else Mark loved God," said Gini Roskam. "He wanted to go out and reach people: the poor, the broken hearted, the lost; he wanted to reach people who needed God, were searching for God. And so his time at Open House was just perfect.”

At a memorial service last week, coworkers, open house residents and family spoke of a man who made a huge positive difference in their lives. Many more watched the service streamed online.

“He was always my biggest fan, he told me that; he was always all of our biggest fans,” said bike shop manager Nicole Bertram.

One of the stories Mike told was about the Route 66 bike ride, that ended when Mike was hit by a truck and badly injured. Mark immediately forgave the driver and tended to his brother.

"How many brothers have had their brother pray for them on the side of a road, pleading with God to save my brother? I’ll cherish that, I cherish that about Mark because that really exhibits his character," said Mike Roskam.

These are memories that remind Mark's family members of the goodness, along with something powerful and personal, that helps ease the pain of great loss.

"It’s my faith that knowing that I will see Mark again,” said Gini Roskam.