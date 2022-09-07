Expect to pay more for street parking during big events at Moda Center, Lloyd District

PBOT hopes to encourage Portlanders to use public transit or commute by bike during events with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders can expect to pay more parking during big events at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Oregon Convention Center.

Metered parking in the Lloyd Event District will go up from $1 an hour to $3 an hour starting Friday, Sept. 9, on days of events with more than 10,000 people in attendance, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) said.

The new rate will be in effect all day, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., for events that start before 5 p.m. It will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for evening events.

PBOT's website has a schedule for Event District parking rates through the end of the year.

The agency said the rate increase is part of an effort to cut down on traffic and congestion in the area.

Portland City Council approved PBOT's proposed plan last April.

Dylan Rivera with PBOT said there are about 90 large events each year in the Event District. He said people often end up parking in nearby neighborhoods, taking up residents' parking spots and adding to congestion and pollution from stalled cars.

The new rate is expected to relieve pressure on people who live or work in the district.

"Ninety percent of the parking spaces are taken up during events," Rivera said. "This Events District will help manage that demand and make sure there's parking available for people who live and work in that district."