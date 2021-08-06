Lloyd Center was evacuated after an electrical fire filled basement with smoke

There were no injuries reported.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Northeast Portland's Lloyd Center mall was evacuated Friday after an electrical fire filled the basement with smoke, fire officials said. There were no injuries reported.

Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) was called to the mall at Northeast Multnomah Street and 13the Avenue around 6:50 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from the lower parking garage.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and zero visibility in the basement of the mall, prompting a two-alarm response.

Because of the large amount of the smoke, the mall was evacuated and the power was shut off as fire trucks filled the street in front of the entrance.

Officials said the fire started in a generator room and was extinguished by sprinklers.