Watch live: Day 9 of protests continue in Portland

Demonstrations continue across the city for the ninth night in a row.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrations across Portland are underway for a ninth night as thousands continue to protest over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

Like the prior several nights, a group met at Revolution Hall to march across Portland. A second gathering was underway at Terry Schrunk Plaza in protest of racial injustices across the county.

Friday night, thousands peacefully protested at Waterfront Park and a small group of hundreds clashed with law enforcement in front of the Justice Center.

Mayor Ted Wheeler met with protestors on Friday and announced the the LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Devices) would no longer emit sonic tones to disperse crowds. He also told protesters that he was in favor of the 30-day ban of tear gas, or CS gas, that Seattle had put in place. He said he and his team would make an announcement on Saturday on the topic.

On Saturday, the mayor did not ban tear gas, but said he had directed the Portland police to use tear gas only if lives were in danger and there were no other options. The details of that plan including who would make that call, what was considered life threatening or any repercussions if it was used inappropriately were not readily available. KGW reached out for clarification.

Live updates

7:30 p.m.

A crowd of demonstrators is headed to the Multnomah Justice Center.

7:15 p.m.

Demonstrators began moving on SE Stark.

6:30 p.m.

A crowd of about 100 people are assembled at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

6 p.m.

Portland police released video from behind the fence of the Justice Center from a previous night of protests. Demonstrators are seen throwing objects over the fence.

People began to gather at Revolution Hall and Terry Schrunk Plaza.

3:30 p.m.