Live updates: Day 7 of Portland protests; mural being painted at Apple Store

Day 7 of demonstrations continue in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland protests continue for the seventh day in a row over the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

But protesters continue to march, not just for Floyd but for all the injustice the black community faces.

Wednesday's protest was peaceful with thousands of people marching over the Morrison Bridge and into downtown. They gathered outside the Justice Center and around 11 p.m. began ending the protest with plans to continue on Thursday.

Hours later a group of hundreds clashed with police.

Portland police said that a small group of people had set fires and thrown objects at officers, including fireworks, mortars and bottles. There were also people committing acts of vandalism, but by 4 a.m. that crowd had also dispersed.

Like the days before it, thousands plan to gather at Revolution hall before marching toward downtown.

Real-time Updates

6:30 p.m.

People began gathering at Revolution Hall, including Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers.

4:30 p.m.

Portland Fire and Rescue said it was moved by the peaceful protests on Wednesday. One of its boats will do a fountain display for protesters to say hello as they march.

4 p.m.