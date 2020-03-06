Timeline: Police declare unlawful assembly, tell protesters to leave downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrations continued in Portland for the fifth consecutive night to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
On Tuesday evening, for the second night in a row, a peaceful gathering of thousands lasted for several hours before a smaller gathering of hundreds was declared an unlawful assembly.
Here's a look at updates as they happened throughout the night.
12:54 a.m.
KGW anchor and reporter Maggie Vespa posted a video that shows a Portland police officer nearly run over a protester. The incident occurred around 12:14 a.m.
12:27 a.m.
Most of the crowd has left downtown, with the exception of a few dozen people left in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Police have ordered them to leave the area, saying, "Any person in the area must leave now or be subject to arrest or use of force, including riot control agents and impact munitions." Police also said remaining demonstrators in the vicinity were throwing aerial fireworks, damaging property and blocking traffic.
11:38 p.m.
Portland police say they've made multiple arrests.
11:35 p.m.
Police declare an unlawful assembly again in the area near the Justice Center. People are told to leave or they could be arrested. Officers have deployed tear gas and flash bangs.
11:25 p.m.
Portland police say a crowd has returned to the fencing at Southwest 4th Avenue and Taylor Street outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center. They say no one is tampering with the fence.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the large group of peaceful protesters that gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square earlier in the night disbanded after returning to Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland.
11:10 p.m.
In a statement, the Oregon Justice Resource Center said Portland police's use of flash bang grenades and tear gas against protesters is reprehensible. "It goes beyond the realm of an appropriate response to those standing against police violence and racial injustice," the organization said.
10:33 p.m.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says a peaceful group of demonstrators left the downtown area on the Burnside Bridge, heading to the city's east side.
10:25 p.m.
Portland Fire and Rescue are advising the peaceful protestors to leave Pioneer Square and head back over the Burnside Bridge to avoid downtown as the unlawful assembly continues.
10:20 p.m.
There are multiple groups downtown throwing projectiles at police. Police are responding with flash bang grenades and tear gas. The peaceful protestors are making their way back over the Burnside Bridge.
Chief Resch with the Portland Police Bureau gives an update about the two different groups protesting.
10 p.m.
Thousands of peaceful demonstrators are leaving Pioneer Park and marching back across the Burnside Bridge.
9:30 p.m.
Police say the unlawful assembly is a group of hundreds that are not with the group of thousands peacefully protesting in Pioneer Square.
9:15
The group, not part of the peaceful protest, at SW 4th and Taylor began throwing projectiles at police. Police retaliated with what appear to be flash bang grenades.
9 p.m.
An unlawful assembly has been declared at 4th and Taylor. This is unrelated to the large gathering at Pioneer Square.
8 p.m.
Demonstrators have gathered peacefully in Pioneer Square.
7:50 p.m.
A truck sped through an area crowded with protesters. No one seemed to be injured. Police are advising that drivers be cautious in areas with peaceful protesters so everyone stays safe.
7:30 p.m.
Thousands of peaceful demonstrators take to the Burnside Bridge.
6:53 p.m.
A peaceful march begins in inner SE Portland toward Burnside where they layed in solidarity with George Floyd.
6:48 p.m.
Protesters begin marching from Revolution Hall.
6:24 p.m.
A large group of protesters has gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland.
5:46 p.m.
Protesters gathered in Cedar Mill, a Portland suburb, to show their support for George Floyd.
5:45 p.m.
Demonstrators staged a die-in on the Burnside Bridge.