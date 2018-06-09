PORTLAND, Ore. – Journalists in Oregon will gather on Sept. 27 at KGW Studios for a summit about reporting on suicide.

Many news organizations struggle with how to report on suicide, if at all. Some journalists fear reporting on the issue will cause others to consider similar actions, or the reporting will be disrespectful to the deceased and their grieving families.

Tap to watch the event and join the conversation on Facebook

But suicide is a public health crisis and numbers are rising, especially in Oregon. More than two people, on average, die by suicide each day in the state. A study from the Centers for Disease Control found suicides in Oregon increased by nearly 30 percent between 1999 and 2016. Youth suicide rates have also risen sharply in recent years.

The Oregon Summit on Safe Reporting will gather local journalists and national experts to discuss best practices and resources for responsibly reporting on the issue. The event is hosted by Lines for Life, the Oregon Association of Broadcasters, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and several local journalists.

“We are thrilled to pair national experts with Oregon journalists to share experience and insight in reporting on suicide,” said Dwight Holton, CEO of Lines for Life, home of Oregon’s National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “We are in the depths of a national crisis – accurate, penetrating reporting is critical to helping us all find the right solutions to end the crisis.”

The summit will take place on Sept. 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at KGW Studios, 1501 SW Jefferson Street. The event is open to print, broadcast, radio and digital journalists. To register, click here. A webcast will be available for those unable to attend.

The event will also be livestreamed for the public on KGW.com and KGW’s Facebook page.

© 2018 KGW