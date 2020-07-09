Lionshead Fire near Warm Springs grows to 18,615 acres; 31% contained

The fire, located about 14 miles west of Warm Springs, grew to 18,615 acres by Monday.

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Fire crews in Oregon and Washington face challenging conditions as high winds and temperatures hit the Pacific Northwest on Labor Day.

The Lionshead Fire, located about 14 miles west of Warm Springs, grew to 18,615 acres by Monday as fire officials prepare for high winds and dangerous conditions across both wildfires late Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

New growth on the #Lionsheadfire shown here in red from 9pm last night to 2pm today (Sept 7). pic.twitter.com/4M7yE2FS80 — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) September 7, 2020

The fire is 31% contained. There are now more than 500 people working the fire, which was caused by lightning last month.

A High Wind Warning is in effect Monday evening. The strong sustained winds and powerful gusts could bring down trees and power lines, making the fire conditions even more dangerous.