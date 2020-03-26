LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is offering extra patrols for businesses that have closed or are operating under reduced hours due to Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order for all nonessential businesses to close.

If you are a business in need of patrols please visit the Sheriff’s Office’s website here.

The Sheriff’s Office is also offering prescription medication delivery and pick-up to Linn County’s more vulnerable population.

Beginning March 30, officers will pick up and deliver life-preserving medication to people in Linn County from pharmacies within the county. The program will be extended through Gov. Brown’s executive order which will go through April 28.

The program is available to anyone 65 and older who have a life-threatening pre-existing medical condition who live in the county.

Of you meet that criteria, contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday at 541-967-3911. Be prepared with the following information:

Name

Address

Phone Number

Date of Birth

Requested Prescription

Pharmacy Name

Residents must complete the following before contacting the Sheriff’s Office:

Contact the pharmacy and order the prescription

Pre-pay for medicine over the phone

Advise the pharmacy the Linn County Sheriff’s Office will be picking up the prescription

Have a valid identification available when the deputy arrives at your residence

Staff making the deliveries will always be in approved Linn County Sheriff’s Office attire with identification, personal protective equipment, and will maintain social distancing.

