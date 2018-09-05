Lindsay Nadrich joined KGW in May of 2018 as a multi-skilled journalist. She grew up near Seattle and loves the Pacific Northwest! She’s excited to explore the Rose City.

Prior to joining KGW, Lindsay was an investigative reporter and fill-in anchor at KREM 2 News, KGW’s sister station in Spokane. While there, she covered a variety of stories that created change in the community.

She is not afraid to ask the tough questions to hold people accountable. Lindsay moved to Spokane by way of New Jersey, where she worked as a production associate at CNBC.

Lindsay has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business where she majored in business finance. Go Huskies!

Lindsay also has a master’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. Go Sun Devils!

She loved the hot weather in Phoenix and is excited Portland doesn’t get a ton of snow!

When she's not working, Lindsay loves to spend time with friends and family. She enjoys coffee, wine tasting, cooking, taking Zumba classes, and rooting for the Seahawks and Mariners.

