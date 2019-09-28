PORTLAND, Ore. — Students at Lincoln High School held a bake sale, Friday, to raise money for suicide prevention.



“We've been working on this all day in the kitchen, getting it all baked up,” said senior, Grace Dietzchold, who came up with the idea. “It's incredible to see all come together.”



Dietzchold’s fellow culinary arts students and her teacher, Chef Melanie Hammericksen, helped.



“I’m so proud, I can't even put it into words,” said Hammericksen. “It gives me the chills just thinking about, what if we could just help one person.”

Every penny raised will go towards building a student-run suicide prevention team at Lincoln. They need $5,000 to cover materials and training and raised $3,700 on Friday.



“There's not a clear path to fixing this,” said Dietzchold. “Kids who have these issues need individualized help and we can't help those kids without the funding for it.”



Students said baking the treats and collecting donated baked goods from local businesses was easy, compared to how many people feel discussing suicide.



“It often feels like people tiptoe around it a little bit, it's really hard,” said senior, Will McCormick. “I feel like if we can just bring awareness to the situation it would be helpful.”



According to the Oregon Health Authority, suicide is the state's second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 10 and 34. Also, the CDC notes Oregon's suicide rate is 40% higher than the national average. Students at Lincoln hope their effort makes a difference in future statistics.



“It's about healing and helping and loving our community,” said Hammericksen. “Just being there for each other.”