Lincoln County deputy shoots suspect carrying a rifle in Newport

LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON, Ore. — A Lincoln County deputy shot a person carrying a rifle while walking down the street in South Beach, Ore. on Wednesday morning.



According to a news release, on Sept. 1 at around 7:30 a.m., someone called about a person walking around with a rifle in the area of 82nd Street and SW Abalone in South Beach, Newport, Ore. Deputies responded and found the suspect.



After being asked several times to drop the weapon, the person allegedly pointed the rifle at deputies and a deputy then shot the suspect. They were life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis to be treated for their injuries. No deputies were injured in the incident.



Oregon State Police is leading the ongoing investigation. All deputies involved have been placed on leave, as is customary following a shooting involving a deputy. The names of both the suspect and the deputies involved have not yet been released.