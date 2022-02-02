Lincoln City officer saves Battle Ground man from burning van

Officer Andrew Johnson arrived ahead of fire crews and pulled the man from the burning vehicle before the flames spread to the interior.

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A Lincoln City police officer pulled a man out of a burning van early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Lincoln City Police Department.

Police and fire were dispatched to a report of a vehicle on fire in the Lighthouse Square parking lot off of U.S. Highway 101 in northern Lincoln City at about 4:30 a.m., according to the news release.

Officer Andrew Johnson was the first on the scene and found a green 2000 Toyota van on fire, with flames fully engulfing the engine compartment and the interior inundated by smoke.

Johnson found an elderly man in the driver's seat who appeared to be disoriented, and pulled him out of the vehicle and dragged him to safety, according to the news release, before the flames spread to the interior.

The van occupant, 69-year-old Richard McMillen of Battle Ground, was checked at the scene but did not have any visible burn injuries. He was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Fire units from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived and extinguished the blaze, and an investigation concluded that the fire started in the van's engine compartment, from an unknown but likely not suspicious cause.